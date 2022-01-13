FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Exelixis, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Exelixis’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

EXEL opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,041,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,853 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,324 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

