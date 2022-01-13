FunFair (FUN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $47.11 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One FunFair coin can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FunFair has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FunFair alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00060346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FunFair

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

