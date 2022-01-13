Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

FYBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

