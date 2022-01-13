Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) PT Set at €59.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($72.73) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($55.34) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.52 ($76.73).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €57.42 ($65.25) on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €52.06 ($59.16) and a 12 month high of €71.14 ($80.84). The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €56.47 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

