Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Get Freedom alerts:

FRHC opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. Freedom has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $72.43. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. The company had revenue of $312.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.47 million. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freedom will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freedom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Freedom by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Freedom by 131.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Freedom by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Freedom in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freedom (FRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.