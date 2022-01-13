Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 30,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 708,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,740 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 113,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,992,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

