Fox Trading 24 Hour Volume Hits $8.00 (FOXT)

Fox Trading (CURRENCY:FOXT) traded 88.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Fox Trading coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fox Trading has traded 506.4% higher against the US dollar. Fox Trading has a market cap of $48,341.57 and approximately $8.00 worth of Fox Trading was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005460 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00059453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fox Trading Coin Profile

Fox Trading (FOXT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 25th, 2018. Fox Trading’s total supply is 8,487,614 coins. The official message board for Fox Trading is medium.com/@foxglobaltrading . Fox Trading’s official Twitter account is @foxtradingfx . Fox Trading’s official website is foxtrading.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fox Trading platform is a desktop Dashboard and iOS/Android app, that allows ICO investors to have access to the Fox Trading service, where they will receive signals for trading and also access to the benefits of the Trading Pool. Fox Trading features an Autotrading service to Premium investors where they will be able to copy the system signals automatically with their broker receiving 100% of the benefits. The services described above are going to be paid services, and new users who did not partake in the ICO will only be able to gain access using FOXT tokens. The FOXT token is a ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Fox Trading

