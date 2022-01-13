Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCPT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.46. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 123.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 60,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

