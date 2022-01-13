Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Update

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,422,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forwardly stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,933,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,004. Forwardly has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Get Forwardly alerts:

Forwardly Company Profile

Forwardly, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, and development of businesses in the energy industry. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder City, NV.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Forwardly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forwardly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.