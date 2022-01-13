Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 931,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 97,544 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,185 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after acquiring an additional 970,863 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

FTAI opened at $28.31 on Thursday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The firm had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.