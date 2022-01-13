FortKnoxster (FKX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.62 Million

FortKnoxster (CURRENCY:FKX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. FortKnoxster has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and $507,047.00 worth of FortKnoxster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FortKnoxster has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FortKnoxster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0511 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FortKnoxster alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00058240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FortKnoxster Coin Profile

FortKnoxster is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. FortKnoxster’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,077,343 coins. The Reddit community for FortKnoxster is /r/FortKnoxster . The official website for FortKnoxster is fortknoxster.com . FortKnoxster’s official Twitter account is @FortKnoxster . FortKnoxster’s official message board is medium.com/fortknoxster

According to CryptoCompare, “The FortKnoxster platform is an end-to-end encryption system leveraging on the Blockchain technology to establish secure and trusted communication links between its users. All files and communications are encrypted in the senders’ browser before they are sent to the servers. The decryption of data is only possible in the browser of the intended recipients. All communications and data are encrypted 24/7 on all devices. “

Buying and Selling FortKnoxster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FortKnoxster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FortKnoxster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FortKnoxster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FortKnoxster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FortKnoxster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.