Fortitude Gold (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Fortitude Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:FTCO)’s share price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 6.64 and last traded at 6.64. Approximately 38,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 27,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.