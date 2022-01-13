Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,647,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,151,197,000 after acquiring an additional 99,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 12.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022,347 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,757,923,000 after acquiring an additional 305,021 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,383 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $986,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,106 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk stock opened at $269.60 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.05 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

