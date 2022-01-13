Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $16,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $75,641,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after purchasing an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $116.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $116.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

