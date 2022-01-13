Forsta AP Fonden Buys 700 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 424,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 374,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,958,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 179.5% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,989,000 after purchasing an additional 62,106 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604.

A opened at $149.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.47 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

