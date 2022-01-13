Forsta AP Fonden Buys 18,800 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $14,413,903 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $126.91 and a one year high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.09, a PEG ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average of $252.69.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

