Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 3,700 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Humana were worth $14,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 411.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 4,267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 61,069 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $395.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.61. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist upped their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.21.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.