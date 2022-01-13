Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 3,600 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

Shares of BDX opened at $261.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.