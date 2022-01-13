Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up 0.7% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TECH. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock traded down $20.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $408.00. 4,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,758. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $478.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $484.87. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $311.03 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

