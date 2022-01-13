Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forestar Group, Inc. formerly known as Forestar Real Estate Group Inc. operates in two business segments: real estate and natural resources. The real estate segment owns directly or through ventures real estate. The natural resources segment manages acres of oil and gas mineral interests. In addition, the company also sells wood fiber from its land primarily located in Georgia, and leases land for recreational uses. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $955.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. Forestar Group has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Forestar Group will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 54,590 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Forestar Group by 28.8% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

