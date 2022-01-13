Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

FHTX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 153.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after buying an additional 661,735 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 44,603 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 49.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.