Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.17. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 5,955 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a net margin of 69.42% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a publicly traded investment fund that provides private technology and cleantech companies with development funding and working capital, primarily in the form of equity investments. Cleantech companies include those engaged in the sale of goods and services designed to harness renewable energy and materials, eliminate emissions and waste, and reduce the use of natural resources.

