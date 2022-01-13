First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Shares Up 0.2%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. 12 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.29% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

