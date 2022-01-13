First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Position Lowered by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 8.7% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 190,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.79. 22,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,160. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $60.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

