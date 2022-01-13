First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Update

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 124.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 231,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

FCAL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.37. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,210. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.70. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.11 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

