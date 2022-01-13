First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FPA)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.57 and last traded at $31.57. Approximately 96 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.