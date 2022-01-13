First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Purchased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,070 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after acquiring an additional 983,528 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $104,657,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 102.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 840,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,828,000 after acquiring an additional 425,024 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC opened at $208.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $143.60 and a one year high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.83.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

