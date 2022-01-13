First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $206.83.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $208.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $143.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.