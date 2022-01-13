First Republic Bank (FRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 14th. Analysts expect First Republic Bank to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $208.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $143.60 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

