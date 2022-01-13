First Republic Bank Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Republic Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

NYSE:FRC opened at $208.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $143.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 15,848.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,308,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 983,528 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,500,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.