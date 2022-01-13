First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,103 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,057 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $11.14 on Thursday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$13.75 to C$13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.06.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.