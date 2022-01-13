First Horizon (FHN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect First Horizon to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Horizon stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of First Horizon worth $19,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.