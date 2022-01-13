First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 1,305 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

