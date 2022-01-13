First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 12,318 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $42.42 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $44.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

