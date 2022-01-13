First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $287,000 Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 483.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 96.1% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 41,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,839,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 1,994.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 38,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 6,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $670,717.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,567 shares of company stock worth $10,687,411 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $99.27 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $471.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

