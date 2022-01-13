First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 697 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,231,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,501 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 192,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,058,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $504.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $496.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

