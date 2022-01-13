First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1,377.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $120.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

