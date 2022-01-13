First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,200 iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $55.03 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.04 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

