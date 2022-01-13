First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 632 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 88,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 477.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,210,000 after acquiring an additional 300,167 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 68,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $106.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.91. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.