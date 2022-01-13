First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.

First Busey has raised its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Busey has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

First Busey stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.41 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 10.52%. Analysts predict that First Busey will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Busey by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Busey by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Busey by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Busey by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

