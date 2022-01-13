First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th.
First Busey has raised its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Busey has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Busey to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.
First Busey stock opened at $28.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.01. First Busey has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Busey by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 31,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Busey by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Busey by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Busey by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. 45.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on BUSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
