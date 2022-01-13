Financial Comparison: LICT (LICT) & Its Peers

LICT (OTCMKTS: LICT) is one of 93 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LICT to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LICT and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LICT 0 0 0 0 N/A LICT Competitors 918 2852 2733 120 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 25.61%. Given LICT’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LICT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

LICT has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LICT’s rivals have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LICT and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LICT $124.07 million $37.09 million 16.91 LICT Competitors $14.27 billion $1.20 billion -3.62

LICT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LICT. LICT is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares LICT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LICT 21.88% N/A N/A LICT Competitors -119.39% -35.37% 0.78%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of LICT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of LICT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LICT rivals beat LICT on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

