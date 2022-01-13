Financial Comparison: ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) vs. TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ARC Resources alerts:

This table compares ARC Resources and TransGlobe Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $847.67 million 8.90 -$408.48 million $0.57 18.95 TransGlobe Energy $115.42 million 2.11 -$77.40 million $0.43 7.79

TransGlobe Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARC Resources. TransGlobe Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARC Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and TransGlobe Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 5.96% 3.41% 1.74% TransGlobe Energy 17.42% 4.19% 2.76%

Risk & Volatility

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransGlobe Energy has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ARC Resources and TransGlobe Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 7 0 3.00 TransGlobe Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

ARC Resources presently has a consensus target price of $17.14, suggesting a potential upside of 58.73%. Given ARC Resources’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than TransGlobe Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of TransGlobe Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TransGlobe Energy beats ARC Resources on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

TransGlobe Energy Company Profile

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing. The company was founded on August 6, 1968 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.