Financial Advantage Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands accounts for about 3.6% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 12,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,261. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.22.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

