Financial Advantage Inc. Grows Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises approximately 2.3% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 8,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 351,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 19,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $46.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

