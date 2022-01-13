Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Filo Mining in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of FLMMF stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $11.93.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

