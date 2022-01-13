Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FENY. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 955,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 232,286 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 35,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

