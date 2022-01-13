Fear NFTs Price Reaches $1.27 (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market cap of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00061525 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00078114 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.70 or 0.07647566 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.10 or 0.99842651 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00069548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007907 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

