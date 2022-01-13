FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,343 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.58% of FARO Technologies worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at $265,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FARO opened at $63.56 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.71 and a 12 month high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.96.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

