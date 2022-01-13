Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Trading 5% Higher

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC)’s stock price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 23,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 72,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.77 million and a P/E ratio of 23.75.

About Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; chromium; titanium; iron; and silica. It has mineral properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

