Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Eyenovia has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $7.72.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 15,505 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $58,143.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 259,511 shares of company stock valued at $952,856 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 19.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 32.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Eyenovia during the third quarter valued at $852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. 25.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.